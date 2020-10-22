Putin Says There Should Be No Preconditions for Dialogue on Cyberspace

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that there should be no precondition for starting dialogue on cyberspace issues and that the only thing that is necessary is to sit at the negotiating table and start this dialogue

"I believe that there should be no preconditions for starting this dialogue. We should immediately sit at the table and negotiate. What is wrong with that? We are not proposing anything that contradicts interests of our partners. If someone believes that someone else is interfering with their affairs, let us set the common rules and create verification and control mechanisms," Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.