UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says There Should Be No Preconditions For Dialogue On Cyberspace

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:40 PM

Putin Says There Should Be No Preconditions for Dialogue on Cyberspace

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that there should be no precondition for starting dialogue on cyberspace issues and that the only thing that is necessary is to sit at the negotiating table and start this dialogue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that there should be no precondition for starting dialogue on cyberspace issues and that the only thing that is necessary is to sit at the negotiating table and start this dialogue.

"I believe that there should be no preconditions for starting this dialogue. We should immediately sit at the table and negotiate. What is wrong with that? We are not proposing anything that contradicts interests of our partners. If someone believes that someone else is interfering with their affairs, let us set the common rules and create verification and control mechanisms," Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Djokovic hoping to play Australian Open, bidding t ..

2 minutes ago

Two killed, one injured in Mastung firing

2 minutes ago

Sub-saharan Africa faces huge debt challenge: IMF

2 minutes ago

Russia Not 'Clinging to' New START as Security Ens ..

2 minutes ago

Martin wins Vuelta stage 3 as Roglic keeps lead

14 minutes ago

Nusrat Bhutto a symbol of courage: Bilawal

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.