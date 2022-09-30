Putin Says Third Gender Unacceptable for Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that any gender other than male or female is unacceptable for Russia

"Do we really want that children in our schools from the Primary grades to be taught perversions that lead to degradation and extinction, that there are other genders besides women and men, and to be offered a sex change operation? Do we want all this for our country, for our children? For us, all this is unacceptable," Putin said during his speech in the Kremlin following the results of the referenda in the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions.