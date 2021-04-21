UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Those Staging Provocations Against Russia Will Regret That

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Those staging provocations against Russia will strongly regret that, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We want to have kind relations will all international actors," Putin said in his annual address to the parliament.

"We really do not want to burn bridges.

But if someone perceives our good intentions as indifference or weakness and intends to finally burn or even blow up these bridges, they should know that Russia's response will be asymmetric, quick and harsh," he continued.

"Those staging any provocations that threaten core interests of our security will regret it like nothing before," the Russian leader stated.

He expressed hope that no one will dare to cross "red lines" in relations with Russia, noting that where these "red lines" lie will be determined by Moscow itself in each specific case.

More Stories From World

