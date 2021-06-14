UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Those Using Politics To 'Deal With Their Issues' Should Be Held Accountable

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that those using political activities as a way to achieve commercial goals should be held accountable, when asked about opposition figure Alexey Navalny during an interview with NBC news.

"If somebody is actually using political activities as a shield to deal with their issues, including achieve their commercial goals, then it's something that they have to be held responsible for," Putin said.

In 2014, Navalny and his brother Oleg were indicted on charges of embezzlement in dealings with the Russian subsidiary of French cosmetics company Yves Rocher.

At the time, Navalny received a three-and-a-half-year suspended sentence, with one of the conditions being that he check in with the police in person at least twice a month.

The opposition activist was detained as he flew back to Russia from Germany in January where he had been recovering from what German doctors said was a nerve agent poisoning. Navalny is currently serving a two-and-a-half-year jail term for violating the terms of his probation.

