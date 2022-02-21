Putin says to decide 'today' on recognising Ukraine rebels

President Vladimir Putin said he would make a decision "today" on recognising the independence of east Ukraine's rebel republics, after Russia's top officials made impassioned speeches in favour of the move at an unscheduled Kremlin security council meeting Monday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :President Vladimir Putin said he would make a decision "today" on recognising the independence of east Ukraine's rebel republics, after Russia's top officials made impassioned speeches in favour of the move at an unscheduled Kremlin security council meeting Monday.

"I have heard your opinions. The decision will be taken today," the Russian leader said after the conclusion of the meeting, which was not live but aired on state television.