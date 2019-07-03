UrduPoint.com
Putin Says To Discuss Integration Processes With Lukashenko In St. Petersburg July 18

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:41 PM

Putin Says to Discuss Integration Processes With Lukashenko in St. Petersburg July 18

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he would meet with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 18, at the Sixth Forum of Russian and Belarusian Regions, to discuss integration processes.

"We are committed to further developing close integrative ties with our Belarusian partners. This topic will be raised at negotiations with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, which will be dated to the sixth forum of the two countries' regions, set to be held on July 18 in St. Petersburg," Putin said.

