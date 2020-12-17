Putin Says to Get Vaccinated After Vaccine for His Age Group Developed

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he will get a coronavirus vaccine as soon as the vaccine for his age group is developed and goes into circulation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he will get a coronavirus vaccine as soon as the vaccine for his age group is developed and goes into circulation.

"Specialists tell us that those vaccines that are going into civil circulation are intended for citizens of a certain age group.

There are currently no vaccines for my age group ... I will definitely do this [receive the vaccine] as soon as it becomes possible," Putin, who is 68, said at his annual news conference.