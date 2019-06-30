Putin Says to Hold Next Meeting on Flood Relief in Irkutsk Region on July 3 in Moscow

BRATSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that he will hold another meeting on the situation around heavy flood that recently hit Russia's Irkutsk Region on July 3 in Moscow.

Earlier in the day, Putin arrived in the region's city of Bratsk, where a state of emergency was declared in connection with the flood, to hold a meeting with local authorities and heads of Federal agencies and discussed the current situation, measures to assist people and eliminate the consequences of flooding.

"On July 3, I will bring you, those I deem necessary, together in Moscow, in order to understand how the situation is developing and how the work is organized. And we will talk about it again in Moscow," the president said.