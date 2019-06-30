UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says To Hold Next Meeting On Flood Relief In Irkutsk Region On July 3 In Moscow

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

Putin Says to Hold Next Meeting on Flood Relief in Irkutsk Region on July 3 in Moscow

BRATSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that he will hold another meeting on the situation around heavy flood that recently hit Russia's Irkutsk Region on July 3 in Moscow.

Earlier in the day, Putin arrived in the region's city of Bratsk, where a state of emergency was declared in connection with the flood, to hold a meeting with local authorities and heads of Federal agencies and discussed the current situation, measures to assist people and eliminate the consequences of flooding.

"On July 3, I will bring you, those I deem necessary, together in Moscow, in order to understand how the situation is developing and how the work is organized. And we will talk about it again in Moscow," the president said.

Related Topics

Moscow Flood Russia Vladimir Putin Bratsk Irkutsk July

Recent Stories

Putin Arrives in Irkutsk Region to Hold Meeting on ..

2 hours ago

Putin, Abe Hold Meeting in Osaka Amid Stalled Peac ..

2 hours ago

President Dr Arif Alvi underlines immense eco-tour ..

2 hours ago

Russia-Japan Talks on Establishing Sakhalin-Hokkai ..

3 hours ago

Prime Minister Ehsaas Programme working towards fe ..

3 hours ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan congratulate Pakistan team o ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.