UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says To Visit Seoul After Getting Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Moon's Office

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 07:27 PM

Putin Says to Visit Seoul After Getting Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Moon's Office

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his readiness to visit South Korea after getting vaccinated against COVID-19, the administration of the South Korean president said on Monday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his readiness to visit South Korea after getting vaccinated against COVID-19, the administration of the South Korean president said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Putin and his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, held a phone conversation and exchanged congratulations on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Russian-South Korean diplomatic relations, which is celebrated on September 30.

"I will come to South Korea ... I will personally take the Russian vaccine and go," Putin said in response to Moon's invitation to visit Seoul, as quoted by the South Korean presidential office.

According to the administration, the South Korean president praised the active cooperation of the two countries in shipbuilding and other areas.

Moon also called on his Russian counterpart to make joint efforts to achieve early results in the negotiations on the free trade in services and investments agreement, in the creation of a specialized industrial zone for South Korean enterprises in Primorsky Territory, and in other bilateral projects.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Seoul South Korea North Korea September Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE launches mini satellite MeznSat into space

13 minutes ago

SDIA inaugurates two mosques in Khorfakkan

28 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab eye Nationa ..

42 minutes ago

Atif Aslam Hints at a New Collaboration, Creates S ..

57 minutes ago

MPAs Arslan Taj, Adeel Ahmed call on Shaikh Rashee ..

1 minute ago

Arrangements completed to restart enrollment campa ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.