Putin Says Told Merkel About His Recent Trip To Damascus

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 09:19 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday he had informed German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the outcome of his trip to Damascus.

"Naturally, the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic was discussed at the talks. I certainly told the chancellor about the results of my recent trip to Damascus and negotiations with [Syrian] President [Bashar] Assad," Purin said after talks with Merkel.

