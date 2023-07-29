Open Menu

Putin Says Trade Between Russia, Burkina Faso Still Modest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 29, 2023 | 06:00 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Trade between Russia and Burkina Faso is still modest, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday, adding that there were certain things to work on.

"Our trade is still modest, even by the Russian-African measuring, but I think we will talk about it today. There is something to work on," Putin said at a meeting with the president of the transitional period of Burkina Faso, Ibrahim Traore.

During the meeting, Putin also said that Moscow was ready to consider increasing the quota for students from Burkina Faso in Russia.

"In the 2023-2024 academic year, 10 state scholarships have been allocated for Burkina Faso. In case of interest, we will consider the possibility of increasing this quota, Mr. President," Putin told Traore.

Moreover, the Russian leader said Moscow would keep assisting Burkina Faso in training national personnel in civilian professions in Russia.

Putin also noted a good level of interaction between the two countries within the United Nations and other international organizations.

