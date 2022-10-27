UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Traditional Values Unique For Each Nation

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 08:32 PM

Putin Says Traditional Values Unique for Each Nation

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that traditional values were unique for each nation and had to be respected

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that traditional values were unique for each nation and had to be respected.

"Traditional values are not fixed or universal... They differ from so-called neoliberal values because every society has a unique set of them derived from local traditions, culture and history," Putin told the Valdai Discussion Club think tank in Moscow.

"That is why traditional values cannot be forced. They should be simply respected," he added.

The Russian president chided "Western elites" for forcing their system of "neoliberal" values on other countries.

"They can do whatever they want, but they definitely have no right to demand that others follow their lead," he said.

Putin also said that more and more countries now dared to defy the United States and pursue their own agenda.

"Only a few countries could stand up to America before, which was sensational. Now it is a new normal. Various countries refuse to succumb to Washington's groundless demands," he said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Vladimir Putin Lead United States Tank From

Recent Stories

Putin Says West See Any Alternative Point of View ..

Putin Says West See Any Alternative Point of View as 'Subversive Propaganda'

1 minute ago
 Minorities fully support Kashmiris' struggle for s ..

Minorities fully support Kashmiris' struggle for self determination: Esrani

1 minute ago
 Kashmir Black Day observed in Orakzai with resolve ..

Kashmir Black Day observed in Orakzai with resolve to continue support for Kashm ..

1 minute ago
 CCPO reviews security arrangements

CCPO reviews security arrangements

4 minutes ago
 October 27, 1947 the darkest day in human history: ..

October 27, 1947 the darkest day in human history: Ziaullah

4 minutes ago
 64 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab ..

64 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.