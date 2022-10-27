Putin Says Traditional Values Unique for Each Nation

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that traditional values were unique for each nation and had to be respected

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that traditional values were unique for each nation and had to be respected.

"Traditional values are not fixed or universal... They differ from so-called neoliberal values because every society has a unique set of them derived from local traditions, culture and history," Putin told the Valdai Discussion Club think tank in Moscow.

"That is why traditional values cannot be forced. They should be simply respected," he added.

The Russian president chided "Western elites" for forcing their system of "neoliberal" values on other countries.

"They can do whatever they want, but they definitely have no right to demand that others follow their lead," he said.

Putin also said that more and more countries now dared to defy the United States and pursue their own agenda.

"Only a few countries could stand up to America before, which was sensational. Now it is a new normal. Various countries refuse to succumb to Washington's groundless demands," he said.