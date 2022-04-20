Putin Says Tragedies in Donbas Forced Russia to Start Military Operation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that tragedies in the Donbas region have forced Russia to start a military operation in Ukraine.

"But the tragedy that took place in the Donbas, including in the Luhansk People's Republic, forced Russia to start this military operation, which everyone is well aware of now.

First of all, I said this at the very beginning, the purpose of this operation is to help our people living in the Donbas," Putin said.