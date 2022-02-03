Putin Says Travel With Argentine President to Beijing Olympics

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he would go to the Olympics in Beijing along with his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernandez

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he would go to the Olympics in Beijing along with his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernandez.

"Your stay in Russia is short this time.

Everything is connected, of course, with this situation (pandemic). I hope that we will be able to continue these personal contacts in Argentina and here in Russia. We are going to Beijing together for the opening of the Olympic Games," Putin said.

At the same time, he added that it was more convenient to talk and discuss bilateral relations in Moscow.