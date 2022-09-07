Putin Says Trend for Russia-Myanmar Trade Growth Is Good

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Relations between Russia and Myanmar are developing positively, the volume of trade in absolute terms is modest, but the trends are good: it increased 140 percent in the first half of 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Our relations are developing positively. The volume of trade and economic ties is still modest in absolute terms, but the trend is very good: a 140 percent increase in the first half of this year," Putin said.

The EEF is held on September 5-8 at the Far Eastern Federal University on Russky Island in the city of Vladivostok. The Sputnik news agency is a general media partner of the forum.