Putin Says Trump 'a Colorful Individual,' Biden, a 'Career Man'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the former US leader Donald Trump was a colorful individual radically different from his successor Joe Biden, whom he labeled as "a career man."

"Well even now, I believe that former US president Mr. Trump is an extraordinary individual, talented individual, otherwise he would not have become US President. He is a colorful individual. You may like him or not. And, but he didn't come from the US establishment, he had not been part of big time politics before, and some like it some don't like it but that is a fact," US broadcaster NBC quoted Putin as saying in an interview ahead of his meeting with Biden next week.

Putin described the incumbent as "a career man."

"He has spent virtually his entire adulthood in politics. That's a different kind of person, and it is my great hope that yes, there are some advantages, some disadvantages, but there will not be any impulse-based movements, on behalf of the sitting US president," he said.