UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says 'Trump Phenomenon,' European Events Show Ruling Elites Break Away From People

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 12:00 AM

Putin Says 'Trump Phenomenon,' European Events Show Ruling Elites Break Away From People

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published on Thursday that both the Trump phenomenon and the recent events in Europe demonstrate that the ruling elites are breaking away from the people.

"What is the reason for the Trump phenomenon, as you said, in the US? What is happening in Europe as well? The ruling elites have broken away from the people," Putin told the Financial Times. "The obvious problem is the gap between the interests of the elites and the overwhelming majority of the people."

Related Topics

Russia Europe Trump Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

Decision on Extending OPEC+ Oil Production Deals t ..

36 seconds ago

World Situation Has Become 'More Dramatic, Explosi ..

38 seconds ago

Putin Says Avoids Making Assessments of Trump's De ..

41 seconds ago

Putin Says Started Thinking About Future Successor ..

12 minutes ago

Macron Plans to Hold Normandy Format Summit in Nea ..

12 minutes ago

Russia Expects Breakthrough Soon in Launching Syri ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.