Putin Says 'Trump Phenomenon,' European Events Show Ruling Elites Break Away From People

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published on Thursday that both the Trump phenomenon and the recent events in Europe demonstrate that the ruling elites are breaking away from the people.

"What is the reason for the Trump phenomenon, as you said, in the US? What is happening in Europe as well? The ruling elites have broken away from the people," Putin told the Financial Times. "The obvious problem is the gap between the interests of the elites and the overwhelming majority of the people."