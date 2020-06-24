Putin Says Truth About Great Patriotic War Must Be protected, Defended

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, said that the truth about the Great Patriotic War must be defended

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, said that the truth about the Great Patriotic War must be defended.

"The Red Army treaded its heroic, righteous and sacrificial path to the very end, to the point of victory.

This is where the main, honest and clear truth about the war. We must protect [the truth about the Great Patriotic War] and defend it, to pass it on to our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren," Putin said from the podium at the Red Square, where the main parade was underway.