UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Truth About Great Patriotic War Must Be Protected, Defended

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 02:02 PM

Putin Says Truth About Great Patriotic War Must Be protected, Defended

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, said that the truth about the Great Patriotic War must be defended

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, said that the truth about the Great Patriotic War must be defended.

"The Red Army treaded its heroic, righteous and sacrificial path to the very end, to the point of victory.

This is where the main, honest and clear truth about the war. We must protect [the truth about the Great Patriotic War] and defend it, to pass it on to our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren," Putin said from the podium at the Red Square, where the main parade was underway.

Related Topics

Army Russia Germany Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

Qatar Partakes in Extraordinary Virtual Pledging C ..

18 minutes ago

824 liters liquor seized, 8 arrested

3 minutes ago

A war has been imposed on us by the fascist BJP-RS ..

57 minutes ago

Russia Records 7,176 COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day, ..

3 minutes ago

Europe equities weaker at open

3 minutes ago

Putin Congratulates Military, Parade's Guests on 7 ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.