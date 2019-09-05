Turkey, along with China and India, could participate in a international group like the G7 if it is formed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday at a plenary meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Turkey, along with China and India, could participate in a international group like the G7 if it is formed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday at a plenary meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Turkish President Erdogan recently spoke to me, asking, 'Why didn't you raise the question of Turkey joining this line-up [group]?' I think that Turkey is now eligible as it is very well protected from air missiles after acquiring S-400.

In light of it, of course the work of Turkey in such a format would be needed and appropriate. I mean its role in international affairs and in the region," the president said.

According to Putin, today the G20 is the most representative international organization that deals with issues of coordinating the economic sphere.

