Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 11:55 PM

Putin Says Turkey Never Hid Azerbaijan Bias in Karabakh Conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Turkey never denied it took Azerbaijan's side in the conflict with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised interview on Tuesday.

"As for Turkey's role, it is well-known, Azerbaijan addressed it directly and Turkey never hid it they unilaterally supported Azerbaijan," Putin told the Rossiya 24 news channel.

He said Turkey's clout in Azerbaijan was "a geopolitical consequence of the Soviet Union's collapse."

The president argued that Turkey's actions could be viewed from different vantage points "but you can hardly accuse Turkey of violating international law.

"

Putin credited Russia with convincing Turkey not to send troops to the Azeri border with Armenia.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have a long history of conflict. Some 1.5 million ethnic Armenians were killed under Ottoman rule in the early 20th century. Turkey refuses to recognize it as genocide.

"This factor can be recognized or not... but why provoke Armenia by putting Turkish soldiers on the line of contact. I think that President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan knew it well," Putin said.

