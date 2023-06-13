Putin Says Ukraine Attacked Russian Ship Guarding Turkstream, With US Coordinating Process

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Ukrainian drones tried to attack a Russian warship that was guarding the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, while the actions were coordinated by US intelligence, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Yesterday or the day before yesterday, our ship which was guarding the Turkish Stream � a gas pipeline, was attacked.

Four drones were half-submerged, three were destroyed, the fourth was disoriented and then taken down. Immediately after that � four more drones (attacked)," Putin said at a meeting with military correspondents, adding that Russia also registered a strategic UAV of the US strategic intelligence in the neutral zone, which was apparently coordinating the actions of the attack drones.