Putin Says Ukraine Attempted to Blow Up TurkStream

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Ukraine had attempted to blow up one of the sections of the TurkStream gas pipeline.

"But a number of other terrorist attacks and attempts of similar crimes have also been committed against electric power facilities and gas transportation infrastructure facilities in our country, including an attempt to blow up one of the sections of the TurkStream gas transportation system," Putin told the Russian Security Council meeting.