Putin Says Ukraine De Facto Lost Sovereignty, Becoming US Foreign Policy Instrument

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Ukraine has become an instrument of US foreign policy, has practically lost its sovereignty, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Attempts to trigger color revolutions do not stop, the card of nationalism and extremism is actively used, armed conflicts are ignited that directly threaten the security of all CIS members. What they achieve ” those who do this (the West) ” we see on the example of Ukraine, which has become an instrument of US foreign policy The country has practically lost its sovereignty and is directly controlled by the United States," Putin said addressing the heads of delegations at a meeting of the CIS council of heads of security agencies and intelligence services.

According to Putin, the United States is using Ukraine "as a battering ram against Russia, against our union state with the Republic of Belarus, and against the CSTO and the CIS as a whole."

The Ukrainian territory was turned into a testing ground for military biological experiments, and is being pumped up with weapons now, Putin said, recalling Kiev's desire to get a nuclear weapon.

"Ukrainian territory has been turned into a testing ground for military biological experiments, and now it is being pumped up with weapons, including heavy weapons, and the desire of the Kiev regime to acquire nuclear weapons is not disregarded," he said.

Russia is also aware of plans to use the so-called "dirty bomb" for provocations, Putin added.

