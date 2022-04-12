Putin Says Ukraine Diverted From Istanbul Agreements, Talks in Dead-End

VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Moscow-Kiev talks are in dead-end as Ukraine has diverted from agreements that were made during negotiations in Istanbul, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Most importantly, the Ukrainian side has moved away from its agreements in Istanbul. Now the requirement of security is one thing. And the issues of regulating relations regarding Crimea, Sevastopol and Donbas are taken out of the scope of these agreements. This is pretty much a return to the dead-end for them and for all of us," Putin said after his meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Putin added that he was informed about changes made by Kiev on Monday morning.

"I am not aware of these changes. But such inconsistency on fundamental issues creates certain difficulties in reaching final agreements acceptable to everyone on the negotiating track. And until this happens, the military operation will continue until it is fully completed and the tasks that were set at the beginning of this operation are solved," Putin said.