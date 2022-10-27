Putin Says Ukraine Historically 'Artificial State' Recalling USSR Creation, Post-War Times

Ukraine has historically developed as an artificial state, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Ukraine has historically developed as an artificial state, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

According to the president, when the USSR was established after the collapse of the Russian Empire, the Bolshevik leadership of that time decided to endow the nationalist-minded part of the Bolsheviks originally from Ukraine with native Russian territories, without asking the local population.

"In this sense, Ukraine, of course, was formed as an artificial state. Moreover, after World War II, this is also a historical fact, Stalin handed over to Ukraine a number of Polish, Hungarian, Romanian regions, taking away the territories from these countries," Putin said at a plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club think tank in Moscow.