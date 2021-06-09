UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Ukraine Invited Russia To Discuss International Security

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 11:21 PM

Putin Says Ukraine Invited Russia to Discuss International Security

Ukraine has invited Russia to discuss the international security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Ukraine has invited Russia to discuss the international security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We always have plenty of things to discuss, taking into consideration that we are neighbors. But now not even this ugly draft law [on indigenous peoples] is the problem.

The point is, when we asked the administration what things we are supposed to discuss [at the potential meeting] ... this may seem strange to you, but I do not think this is a secret. They invited us to discuss the international security in general," the president told the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin tv program.

"So many problems have accumulated in our bilateral relations that I think we should discuss this," Putin added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin May TV

Recent Stories

Joint Statement on the Eighth US-UAE Economic Poli ..

28 minutes ago

UNGA adopts declaration pledging urgent action to ..

19 minutes ago

SEC looking to 'freshen' trading rules to ensure o ..

19 minutes ago

Putin Believes West Will Not React to Ukraine's Di ..

19 minutes ago

AJK elections: PML-N announces party candidates on ..

19 minutes ago

Putin Compares Ukraine's Bill on Indigenous People ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.