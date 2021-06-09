Putin Says Ukraine Invited Russia to Discuss International Security

Ukraine has invited Russia to discuss the international security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Ukraine has invited Russia to discuss the international security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We always have plenty of things to discuss, taking into consideration that we are neighbors. But now not even this ugly draft law [on indigenous peoples] is the problem.

The point is, when we asked the administration what things we are supposed to discuss [at the potential meeting] ... this may seem strange to you, but I do not think this is a secret. They invited us to discuss the international security in general," the president told the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin tv program.

"So many problems have accumulated in our bilateral relations that I think we should discuss this," Putin added.