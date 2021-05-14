UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Ukraine Is Becoming Russia's Antipode

Fri 14th May 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin noted with regret on Friday that Ukraine was being turned into Russia's antipode.

"From all appearances, and this is very sad, Ukraine is slowly but steadily being turned into some Russia's antipode, some kind of anti-Russia, some kind of platform from the territory of which we are likely to constantly receive some news that call for our special attention in terms of ensuring security of the Russian Federation," Putin told the Russian Security Council.

