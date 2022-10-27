Putin Says Ukraine Leaders Speak Nonsense When Blame Russia for Shelling Zaporizhzhia NPP

Kiev has been constantly saying that Russia is shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), which is nonsense, as Russian troops control the plant, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Kiev has been constantly saying that Russia is shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), which is nonsense, as Russian troops control the plant, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"They (leaders of Ukraine) are also talking about what we are doing at the ZNPP.

But what are we doing there? They directly say sometimes and constantly imply that we are shelling the ZNPP. Are they out of their minds? We control this nuclear power plant, and our troops are there," Putin said at the Valdai Club forum in Moscow.

The president added that Ukraine had long been saying that it wanted to have nuclear weapons.