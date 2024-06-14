Putin Says Ukraine Must Withdraw Troops, End NATO Bid For Peace Talks
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Moscow would only halt its offensive on Ukraine if Kyiv effectively surrenders by pulling its troops out of the east and south and dropping its bid for NATO membership.
Ukraine immediately rejected Putin's hardline "conditions" to halt the full-scale military offensive that he launched in February 2022, with Kyiv trying to corral international support at a major peace summit in Switzerland this weekend.
The two countries have been locked in bloody conflict for more than two years, and no direct peace talks have been held since the first weeks of Russia's campaign, when it was advancing on the Ukrainian capital.
Ukraine has called for the full withdrawal of Russian troops from its internationally recognised territory, including the annexed Crimean peninsula, as part of any peace deal.
But with Russia advancing on the battlefield once again and Ukraine struggling in the face of both manpower and ammunition shortages, Putin's comments show little appetite in Moscow to compromise.
"Ukrainian troops must be completely withdrawn from the Donetsk People's Republic, the Lugansk People's Republic, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions," Putin said in a televised address to Russian diplomats in Moscow.
Russia claimed to have annexed the four regions in 2022, despite not having full control over any of them.
The regional capitals of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia are still in Ukrainian hands.
"As soon as Kyiv says it is ready to do this and begins really withdrawing troops and officially renounces plans to join NATO, we will immediately, literally that very minute, cease fire and begin talks," Putin said.
Russia has repeatedly said it will keep fighting until the goals of its "special military operation" have been fully achieved.
"I repeat, our principled position is as follows: Ukraine's neutral, non-aligned, non-nuclear status, its demilitarisation and de-nazification," Putin said Friday.
Recent Stories
Novice to Professional: Tips to Improve your Mobile Gaming Abilities and Skills
Sindh budget for financial year 2024-25 to be presented today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today
Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
More Stories From World
-
Ministry of Sport Field Monitoring & Crowd Center Ready for pilgrims in Mina18 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia among largest clean energy investors with mega climate change mitigation projects19 minutes ago
-
South African parties strike coalition deal28 minutes ago
-
Ukraine fighting 'intense' battles in Donetsk region28 minutes ago
-
Hard-right Reform UK leapfrogs Tories for first time in poll28 minutes ago
-
Media Minister inspects media headquarters at the holy sites28 minutes ago
-
French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies29 minutes ago
-
Two killed in fireworks-linked explosions in Switzerland: police38 minutes ago
-
Voluntary blood donations in China set record high in 202338 minutes ago
-
Int'l film festival commences in Shanghai48 minutes ago
-
'Fired up' Germany to lift curtain on Euro 2024 against Scotland49 minutes ago
-
Million-plus begin hajj pilgrimage under shadow of Gaza war58 minutes ago