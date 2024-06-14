Putin Says Ukraine Must Withdraw Troops To Start Peace Talks
Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2024 | 07:43 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Moscow would only halt its offensive on Ukraine if Kyiv effectively surrenders by pulling its troops out of the east and south and dropping its bid for NATO membership
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Moscow would only halt its offensive on Ukraine if Kyiv effectively surrenders by pulling its troops out of the east and south and dropping its bid for NATO membership.
Ukraine, NATO and the United States immediately rejected Putin's hardline conditions to halt the full-scale military offensive that he launched in February 2022.
The two countries have been locked in bloody conflict for more than two years, and no direct peace talks have been held since the first weeks of Russia's campaign, when it was advancing on the Ukrainian capital.
Ukraine has called for Russia's full withdrawal from its internationally recognised territory, including the annexed Crimean peninsula, as part of any peace deal.
Kyiv hopes to marshal international support at a major peace summit in Switzerland this weekend.
But with Russia advancing on the battlefield and Ukraine struggling with manpower and ammunition shortages, Putin's comments show little appetite to compromise.
"Ukrainian troops must be completely withdrawn from the Donetsk People's Republic, the Lugansk People's Republic, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions," Putin said in a televised address to Russian diplomats in Moscow.
Russia claimed to have annexed the four regions in 2022, despite not having full control over any of them.
The regional capitals of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia are still in Ukrainian hands.
"As soon as Kyiv says it is ready to do this and begins really withdrawing troops and officially renounces plans to join NATO, we will immediately, literally that very minute, cease fire and begin talks," Putin said.
Russia was seeking "Ukraine's neutral, non-aligned, non-nuclear status, its demilitarisation and de-nazification," he added.
Recent Stories
Rs300 bln earmarked for health sector in Sindh budget
PTI founder enjoying lavish lifestyle in jail: Azma
South Lebanon village shaken by deadly Israeli strike
Centre for Peace & Development Initiatives delegation visits PSCA offices
Loan agreement for Mohmand Dam Hydropower project signed
Muslims start Hajj pilgrimage in Makkah
RDA inflows rise to $8.055 bn in May 24
France makes 700-mn-euro offer for Atos security units
KU Academic Council approves HEC Graduate Education Policy
DC visits cattle market, met sellers & buyers
Preparatory & cleanliness operation for Eid reviewed
DC Sanghar reviews measures against electricity theft, power supply arrangements ..
More Stories From World
-
South Lebanon village shaken by deadly Israeli strike2 minutes ago
-
Pope calls at G7 for ban on 'lethal autonomous weapons'38 minutes ago
-
Distt admin bans tomatoes transportation, closes down illegal cattle markets58 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Health cares for pilgrims during Hajj season1 hour ago
-
Foreign Minister receives phone call from acting Iranian FM1 hour ago
-
Ministry of Sport Field Monitoring & Crowd Center Ready for pilgrims in Mina2 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia among largest clean energy investors with mega climate change mitigation projects2 hours ago
-
South African parties strike coalition deal2 hours ago
-
Ukraine fighting 'intense' battles in Donetsk region2 hours ago
-
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops, end NATO bid for peace talks2 hours ago
-
Hard-right Reform UK leapfrogs Tories for first time in poll2 hours ago
-
Media Minister inspects media headquarters at the holy sites2 hours ago