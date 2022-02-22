Putin Says Ukraine Obtaining Nuclear Arms Could be Dangerous Global Game Changer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Ukraine creating nuclear weapons would radically change the situation in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, adding that it is a "real danger" and not just a bravado.

"It will be much easier for Ukraine to acquire tactical nuclear weapons than for some other states which are actually conducting such developments. Especially in the case of technological support from abroad. And we shouldn't rule this out either.

With the appearance of weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine, the situation in the world, in Europe, especially for us, for Russia, will change in the most radical way. We cannot fail to respond to this real danger," Putin said during his address to the nation.

According to Putin, Kiev's statements on obtaining nuclear weapons is not " an Empty Cockiness," but a real possibility, given that Ukraine still has a number of technologies, including means of delivery, left from the USSR.