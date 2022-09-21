UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Ukraine Rejected Peaceful Conflict Settlement, Laid Claims To Nuclear Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Putin Says Ukraine Rejected Peaceful Conflict Settlement, Laid Claims to Nuclear Weapons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Authorities in Kiev have publicly rejected peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbas and instead laid claims to obtaining nuclear weapons, which could have been followed by an attack on Crimea, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"After current Kiev regime essentially publicly rejected peaceful resolution of Donbas issues and, what is more, laid claims to nuclear weapons, it became profoundly clear that a new large-scale attack on Donbas - yet another attack after two previous ones - is inevitable. And similarly inevitably an attack would follow against Russia's Crimea, that is against Russia," Putin said.

Related Topics

Attack Resolution Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin Kiev

Recent Stories

PM directs urgent arrangements for baby food to fl ..

PM directs urgent arrangements for baby food to flood-stricken children

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st September 2022

2 hours ago
 AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Th ..

AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Their Lawmakers to Visit Russia ..

11 hours ago
 AJK President seeks USA's proactive role to resolv ..

AJK President seeks USA's proactive role to resolve Kashmir issue

11 hours ago
 Blinken Says World Should Ensure Sanctions Don't I ..

Blinken Says World Should Ensure Sanctions Don't Impact Food, Medicine Access

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.