Putin Says Ukraine Rejected Peaceful Conflict Settlement, Laid Claims to Nuclear Weapons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Authorities in Kiev have publicly rejected peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbas and instead laid claims to obtaining nuclear weapons, which could have been followed by an attack on Crimea, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"After current Kiev regime essentially publicly rejected peaceful resolution of Donbas issues and, what is more, laid claims to nuclear weapons, it became profoundly clear that a new large-scale attack on Donbas - yet another attack after two previous ones - is inevitable. And similarly inevitably an attack would follow against Russia's Crimea, that is against Russia," Putin said.