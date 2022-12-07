UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Ukraine Shoots People For Attempts To Leave Combat Positions, Unlike Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Putin Says Ukraine Shoots People for Attempts to Leave Combat Positions, Unlike Russia

Ukraine conducts public mass executions for attempts to leave combat positions, there are no such issues in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Ukraine conducts public mass executions for attempts to leave combat positions, there are no such issues in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"As for leaving positions in Ukraine, you know, they are shot on the spot.

Moreover, they even carry out mass executions, directly and publicly in front of the line. Or without it. But this is well known to everyone, this is no secret. We not only have nothing of the kind, we don't even have any camps, prisons, and so on, this is all nonsense, these are fakes that have no basis," Putin said at a meeting with members of the Human Rights Council.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

Public recognize police performance: RPO

Public recognize police performance: RPO

42 seconds ago
 Bali bombmaker released on parole from Indonesian ..

Bali bombmaker released on parole from Indonesian prison: official

43 seconds ago
 Iran Says US, France, Germany Use Undue Influence ..

Iran Says US, France, Germany Use Undue Influence on Weapons Trade Between EU, G ..

46 seconds ago
 Dist admin shifts 28 people to shelter home

Dist admin shifts 28 people to shelter home

49 seconds ago
 White House Says US Has Not Encouraged Ukraine to ..

White House Says US Has Not Encouraged Ukraine to Strike Russia, Up to Kiev to D ..

12 minutes ago
 Faith-based organizations for action against peopl ..

Faith-based organizations for action against people involved in distorted transl ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.