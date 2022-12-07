Putin Says Ukraine Shoots People for Attempts to Leave Combat Positions, Unlike Russia

Ukraine conducts public mass executions for attempts to leave combat positions, there are no such issues in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Ukraine conducts public mass executions for attempts to leave combat positions, there are no such issues in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"As for leaving positions in Ukraine, you know, they are shot on the spot.

Moreover, they even carry out mass executions, directly and publicly in front of the line. Or without it. But this is well known to everyone, this is no secret. We not only have nothing of the kind, we don't even have any camps, prisons, and so on, this is all nonsense, these are fakes that have no basis," Putin said at a meeting with members of the Human Rights Council.