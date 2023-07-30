Putin Says Ukraine Suffered Heavy Losses Both in Manpower, Equipment

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) Ukraine has suffered heavy losses both in manpower and in military equipment, but there are changes, as they are preserving equipment, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"They suffered heavy losses both in manpower and in equipment, but now there are some changes.

What are they? They bring people to the front line in armored vehicles, throw them out, and the equipment immediately disappears. Apparently, they are preserving the equipment, they are afraid to lose it, and advance on foot," Putin told journalists.