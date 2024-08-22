Putin Says Ukraine Tried To Attack Kursk Nuclear Plant
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused Ukraine of trying to attack the Kursk nuclear power station, around 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the fighting in the Russian border region.
The Kremlin leader did not present any evidence for his claims or provide further details on the alleged attack.
"The enemy tried to strike the nuclear power plant at night, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been informed," Putin said in a televised government meeting.
There were no previous reports of an attempted strike on the facility in Russian media, which has been in focus since Ukraine launched a major cross-border offensive into the Kursk region on August 6.
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi is planning to visit the Kursk nuclear plant next week, an agency spokesperson told AFP earlier on Thursday.
Kyiv and Moscow have traded accusations of threatening nuclear safety throughout the 2.5-year conflict.
