Putin Says Ukraine Uses Around 5,000 Shells Daily, US Produces Only 15,000 Monthly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) The Ukrainian troops use around 5,000 artillery shells per day, while the United States produces only about 15,000 rounds per month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"Based on the information from the sources we have, leading NATO countries, say the United States, produce 14,000-15,000 shells monthly .

.. The Ukrainian armed forces use up to 5,000 shells per one day of hostilities, according to our military estimates. And the US produces only 15,000 (shells) a month," Putin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.