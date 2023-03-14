UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Ukraine's GDP Collapsed By 40%, While Russia Saw Just 2.1% Decrease

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2023 | 09:05 PM

Ukraine's GDP collapsed by 40%, but rather even more, Russia also saw a decline, but only by 2.1%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

ULAN-UDE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Ukraine's GDP collapsed by 40%, but rather even more, Russia also saw a decline, but only by 2.1%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"I have said many times, it is clear that people live their lives and few people read any economic forecasts, it sounds on the internet, on tv from time to time, but we were predicted that our GDP would collapse by 20% or more, but this did not happen. This is all that the country produces during the year, if we take it in annualized terms. Right now we were talking about Ukraine, where the GDP just collapsed by 40%, this is official data.

But in fact, I think even more," Putin said during his visit to an aircraft plant in Ulan-Ude.

"And we have a decline, but not by 20%, as someone predicted, but by 2.1%. It would also be better without a decline, but our trend is upward. For the last seven months, production has been constantly growing and the country's GDP is increasing for about seven months in a row. We had a significant decline in GDP only in the second quarter of last year, and everything else there is growth," the president added.

