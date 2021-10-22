Putin Says Ukraine's Military Buildup Underway, This Poses Threat To Russia
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 12:38 AM
SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The military development of the territory of Ukraine is already underway, this poses a threat to Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"The military development of the territory (of Ukraine) is already underway, and this really poses a threat to Russia.
We are aware of this," Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.
"Let's see what will happen on the domestic political scene of Ukraine in the near future," the president concluded.