Putin Says Ukraine's Statehood Model An 'Eroded' Copycat

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2022 | 02:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Ukraine has never had a true model of statehood, copying other models, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, adding that Ukraine's statehood is now eroded.

"It is also important to understand that Ukraine, in fact, has never had a stable tradition of its true statehood. Since 1991, it has taken the path of mechanical copying of foreign models without taking into account both Ukrainian history and realities," Putin said during his address to the nation.

According to Putin, Ukrainian leaders pursued a policy dictated by the radicals who finally seized the power in 2014, which led the country to an acute socio-economic crisis and an eventual fracturing, further fueled by corruption at all levels.

"Corruption, which, without a doubt, is a challenge and a problem for many countries, including Russia, acquired some kind of special character in Ukraine, it has literally permeated and eroded Ukrainian statehood, the entire system, all branches of power. The radicals took advantage of the justified discontent of the people, saddled the protest and in 2014 brought the Maidan to a coup," Putin said.

Putin added that the 2014 coup was supported by Western states, accusing the latter of providing direct support and financial backing to radicals.

