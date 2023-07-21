Open Menu

Putin Says Ukrainian Armed Forces Suffer Huge Losses

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2023 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The Ukrainian armed forces have suffered huge losses, tens of thousands of people, while Kiev is struggling to get reinforcements to the front line, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"As a result of suicidal attacks, the Ukrainian armed forces suffered huge losses. These are tens of thousands, and I mean it � tens of thousands of people," Putin said at a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

Western weapons can still be supplied to Kiev and thrown into battle but this will only prolong the conflict, Putin said.

"Neither the colossal resources that have been pumped into the Kiev regime, nor the supplies of Western weapons, tanks, artillery, armored vehicles, missiles help. Nor the sending of thousands of foreign mercenaries and advisers who were most actively used in attempts to break through the front of our army," Putin said.

Capacities in the West do not allow Kiev to make up for the loss of equipment, this requires large resources and time, and the mobilization resource in Ukraine is being depleted, the president added.

