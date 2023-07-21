Open Menu

Putin Says Ukrainian Cannon Fodder Not Enough For West

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Putin Says Ukrainian Cannon Fodder Not Enough for West

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Ukrainian cannon fodder is no longer enough for the West, they are thinking about using Lithuanians and Poles, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"The West clearly believes that Ukrainian cannon fodder is not enough, so they plan to use new expendable materials � Poles, Lithuanians and further down the list," Putin said at a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

