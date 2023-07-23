Putin Says Ukrainian Forces Lost Over 26,000 People Since Start of Counteroffensive

STRELNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the Ukrainian armed forces had lost more than 26,000 people during the counteroffensive.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said during talks with Putin that the US was estimating Ukrainian losses since the start of the counteroffensive at 26,000 people.

"More...

it's already more (than that)," Putin said.

The Russian leader noted that foreign mercenaries were also suffering big losses in Ukraine "because of their foolishness."

"In any case, the citizens of countries whose governments send people to the conflict zone, the general public in these countries, should also know what is happening there. And we will inform these people so that they can assess the actions of their leaders," Putin said.