Putin Says Ukrainian President Allows Washington to Make Key Decisions on National Policy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin says Kiev is not in charge of making decision in Ukraine as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allows Washington to make all the key decisions.

"Why meet with Zelenskyy if he has put his county under full external control," Putin said on Wednesday during his annual live Q&A session called "Direct Line with Vladimir Putin.

According to the Russian president, there is no way for people who are interested in strengthening Ukraine and restoring normal relations with Russia to accomplish anything, since they are being silenced.

"Decisions on key issues of Ukraine's livelihood are being made not in Kiev, but in Washington, and partly in Berlin and in Paris. So what is there to talk about?" the Russian president said, adding that "Nonetheless, I am not saying no to meetings of this kind."