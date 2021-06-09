Putin Says Ukrainians Opposing NATO Membership Are 'Smart People'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the intelligence of Ukrainians who oppose their country's NATO membership, noting that they do not want to become cannon fodder or political currency.

"According to the latest data released, at least 50 percent of Ukraine's residents do not want their country to join NATO, and these are smart people.

I do not say this ironically, I do not want to say others are silly. But those who do not want it understand that they do not want to find themselves on the firing line, they do not want to become political Currency or food for powder," the president told the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin tv program.