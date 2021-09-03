UrduPoint.com

Putin Says UN Should Be Responsible For Order In World

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The United Nations and its Security Council should be responsible for order in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"The United Nations Organization and its Security Council, including the permanent five members, should be responsible for order in the world," Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum when asked to comment on the outcomes of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

