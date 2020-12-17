UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Unacceptable To Have Domestic Food Prices Rising To Match Global Ones

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday described as unacceptable the growth of food prices in the country on the back of the increase of world prices.

"Why is this happening? Because global market prices have grown ...

and the domestic prices started being dragged to match the global ones, which is utterly unacceptable," Putin said at an annual press conference.

The president mentioned the agreement with agricultural manufacturers and retailers which is supposed to bring down domestic food prices.

"I hope that this effect will take place within coming days, definitely weeks," the president added.

