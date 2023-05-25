UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Unblocking Transport Links On Agenda Of Meeting With Aliyev, Pashinyan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 11:19 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The issue of unblocking transport links in South Caucasus is on the agenda of the trilateral meeting between leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"As for sensitive issues related to the conflict resolution, Nagorno-Karabakh... We will still have the opportunity to talk in a trilateral format on the issues of unblocking transport links," Putin said during a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

