Putin Says Undecided Whether To Go To G20, APEC Summits Yet
Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2022 | 01:20 AM
SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he had not yet decided on possible trips to the G20 and APEC summits.
"No, these decisions have not yet been made," he told reporters.
