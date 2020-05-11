Putin Says Unemployment in Russia Doubled Since Early April to 1.4Mln People

The number of unemployed in Russia has grown to 1.4 million people amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which is twice as many as in the beginning of April, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday

"Here as an acute, systemic problem that I want to draw your attention to today. According to the latest data, the number of officially registered unemployed people in Russia has reached 1.

4 million, which is two times higher than the level of early April," Putin said during a video conference with members of the Russian cabinet.

"The situation is not simple and requires comprehensive actions to stabilize the labor market, to support people who have lost their jobs. I ask the government to prepare these decisions, we will discuss them at a separate meeting before the end of May. I must say right away that our main task is to minimize the risks of further growth of unemployment," Putin said.