Putin Says Unemployment in Russia Grew, But Less Dramatically Than in Other Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Unemployment in Russia has grown to about 6 percent, but this does not look as dramatic as in many other countries, where this figure is much higher, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

Putin chairs a meeting on the implementation of measures to support economy and social sphere. Russian Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov delivered a report on support to enterprises and individual entrepreneurs.

"You said that businesses do not cut staff, but try to keep it. Yes, many people really do, it needs to be encouraged further. But still, there are cuts ... Still, unemployment has grown by about 1.5 percent[age points]. This, of course, does not look as dramatic as in many other countries where unemployment jumped to 11 percent, to 16 percent. We had it around 4.5 percent, and now it is about 6 percent. Therefore, nevertheless, we see it growing, it needs attention," Putin said.